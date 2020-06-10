Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    403rd Wing evacuates aircraft out of path of Hurricane Delta

    KEESLER AFB, MS, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2020

    Courtesy Video

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, or Hurricane Hunters, are relocating their aircraft from Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, to Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, to get out of the path of Hurricane Delta. The Hurricane Hunters will continue to fly Delta to provide weather information to the National Hurricane Center, which greatly improves their intensity and track forecasts. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 19:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768657
    VIRIN: 201006-F-F3652-2000
    Filename: DOD_108012388
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KEESLER AFB, MS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 403rd Wing evacuates aircraft out of path of Hurricane Delta, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #ReserveReady #ReserveResilient #403rdWing #HurricaneHunters #AFReserve Hurricane Hunters #Hurricane

