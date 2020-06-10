403rd Wing evacuates aircraft out of path of Hurricane Delta

The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, or Hurricane Hunters, are relocating their aircraft from Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, to Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, to get out of the path of Hurricane Delta. The Hurricane Hunters will continue to fly Delta to provide weather information to the National Hurricane Center, which greatly improves their intensity and track forecasts. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
