403rd Wing evacuates aircraft out of path of Hurricane Delta

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/768657" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, or Hurricane Hunters, are relocating their aircraft from Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, to Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, to get out of the path of Hurricane Delta. The Hurricane Hunters will continue to fly Delta to provide weather information to the National Hurricane Center, which greatly improves their intensity and track forecasts. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)