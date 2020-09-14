Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POW Obie Wickersham

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Dakota Carter 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Beale shared the stories of three American heroes that spent time as prisoners of war in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The first of its series highlights 1SG Obie Wickersham, a prisoner of war during the Korean War. 1SG Obie Wickersham fought in numerous battles during World War II as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division. After the war concluded, he joined the U.S. Army Reserve. He fought in the Korean War as a member of the 38th Infantry Regiment before being captured. This is his story.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POW Obie Wickersham, by A1C Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korean War
    Beale
    9th Reconnaissance Wing

