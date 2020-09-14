POW Obie Wickersham

Beale shared the stories of three American heroes that spent time as prisoners of war in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The first of its series highlights 1SG Obie Wickersham, a prisoner of war during the Korean War. 1SG Obie Wickersham fought in numerous battles during World War II as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division. After the war concluded, he joined the U.S. Army Reserve. He fought in the Korean War as a member of the 38th Infantry Regiment before being captured. This is his story.
