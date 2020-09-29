Airmen doing pushups, burpees and other PT

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/768649" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from the 366th Public Affairs office perform early morning physical training exercises Sep. 29, 2020, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The airmen assisted members of the 2d Audiovisual Squadron and participated in the filming of background footage, or B-roll, for a mission video and for use around the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Phil Cowen)