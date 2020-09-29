Airmen doing pushups, burpees and other PT

Airmen from the 366th Public Affairs office perform early morning physical training exercises Sep. 29, 2020, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The airmen assisted members of the 2d Audiovisual Squadron and participated in the filming of background footage, or B-roll, for a mission video and for use around the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Phil Cowen)
|09.29.2020
|10.06.2020 17:31
|B-Roll
|768649
|201006-F-EW795-1001
|DOD_108012299
|00:02:48
|US
|1
|0
|0
|0
