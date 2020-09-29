Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen doing pushups, burpees and other PT

    09.29.2020

    Video by Phillip Cowen 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Airmen from the 366th Public Affairs office perform early morning physical training exercises Sep. 29, 2020, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The airmen assisted members of the 2d Audiovisual Squadron and participated in the filming of background footage, or B-roll, for a mission video and for use around the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Phil Cowen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 17:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768649
    VIRIN: 201006-F-EW795-1001
    Filename: DOD_108012299
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen doing pushups, burpees and other PT, by Phillip Cowen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air Combat Command
    Active Duty
    PT
    366th Fighter Wing

