    Litter Training

    JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Holmes 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    Soldiers with the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), conduct Litter Training on Joint Base Myer - Henderson Hall.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 16:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768642
    VIRIN: 200924-A-GA562-001
    Filename: DOD_108012076
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Litter Training, by SGT Jacob Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    68W
    Medics
    The Old Guard
    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment
    TOG
    Litter Training

