919th Special Operations Mission Video

The 919th Special Operations Wing invites you to see what special operations is all about. The unique training and extensive combat experience that resides within the 919th SOW is what makes us the most diverse wing in the Air Force Reserve. We are America's Citizen Air Commandos! (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Thomas Grimes, Senior Airman Maygan Straight and Senior Airman Chelsie Taddonio)