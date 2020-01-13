Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    919th Special Operations Mission Video

    DUKE FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tommy Grimes, Senior Airman Maygan Straight and Senior Airman Chelsie Taddonio

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    The 919th Special Operations Wing invites you to see what special operations is all about. The unique training and extensive combat experience that resides within the 919th SOW is what makes us the most diverse wing in the Air Force Reserve. We are America's Citizen Air Commandos! (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Thomas Grimes, Senior Airman Maygan Straight and Senior Airman Chelsie Taddonio)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 15:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768639
    VIRIN: 200113-F-RP963-0001
    Filename: DOD_108012044
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: DUKE FIELD, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 919th Special Operations Mission Video, by TSgt Tommy Grimes, SrA Maygan Straight and SrA Chelsie Taddonio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4ctcs
    4th combat camera squadron
    AFRC
    Duke Field
    combat camera
    919 SOW
    919th Special Operations Wing
    Citizen Air Commandos
    ReserveReady
    919sow

