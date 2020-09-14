Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Spark Tank: Fighter Aircrew MRE

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Video by Ronald Bradshaw 

    388th Fighter Wing

    For approximately $15 per pilot we can provide pre-packaged, nutrient dense foods for long sorties, drop shipped from the manufacturer directly to the deployed location. There will be four categories of food provided: Proteins, Healthy Fats, Carbohydrates, and Hydration. The list of foods has already been selected with the help of AF Nutritionists. The only barrier between us and a test trial is funding.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 16:01
