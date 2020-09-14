2021 Spark Tank: Fighter Aircrew MRE

For approximately $15 per pilot we can provide pre-packaged, nutrient dense foods for long sorties, drop shipped from the manufacturer directly to the deployed location. There will be four categories of food provided: Proteins, Healthy Fats, Carbohydrates, and Hydration. The list of foods has already been selected with the help of AF Nutritionists. The only barrier between us and a test trial is funding.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2020 16:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Location:
|US
