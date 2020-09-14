2021 Spark Tank: Fighter Aircrew MRE

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For approximately $15 per pilot we can provide pre-packaged, nutrient dense foods for long sorties, drop shipped from the manufacturer directly to the deployed location. There will be four categories of food provided: Proteins, Healthy Fats, Carbohydrates, and Hydration. The list of foods has already been selected with the help of AF Nutritionists. The only barrier between us and a test trial is funding.