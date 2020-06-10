Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SECNAV Navy Birthday Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.06.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    201006-N-PM193-1001
    WASHINGTON (Oct. 10, 2020) Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite delivers a happy birthday message to the Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander C. Kubitza/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 15:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768632
    VIRIN: 201006-N-PM193-1001
    Filename: DOD_108012013
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV Navy Birthday Message, by PO2 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    secretary of the navy
    navy birthday
    secnav
    245th
    kenneth j. braithwaite
    secnav77

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT