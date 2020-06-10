201006-N-PM193-1001
WASHINGTON (Oct. 10, 2020) Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite delivers a happy birthday message to the Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander C. Kubitza/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2020 15:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768632
|VIRIN:
|201006-N-PM193-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108012013
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SECNAV Navy Birthday Message, by PO2 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT