B-Roll and Interviews of Staff Sgt. Mitchell Scofield, competing in the Army National Guard 2020 Best Warrior Competition, held at Camp Shelby Joint Force Training Center, Miss. Scofield representing the entire Army National Guard in the Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition.
Video includes background music captured during the event, the MSNG does not own rights to this footage.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2020 16:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768631
|VIRIN:
|201006-Z-IX958-2481
|Filename:
|DOD_108012004
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SSG Scofield - ARNG 2020 BWC Winner, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
