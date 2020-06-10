SSG Scofield - ARNG 2020 BWC Winner

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll and Interviews of Staff Sgt. Mitchell Scofield, competing in the Army National Guard 2020 Best Warrior Competition, held at Camp Shelby Joint Force Training Center, Miss. Scofield representing the entire Army National Guard in the Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition.



Video includes background music captured during the event, the MSNG does not own rights to this footage.