    SSG Scofield - ARNG 2020 BWC Winner

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Force Headquarters, Mississippi National Guard

    B-Roll and Interviews of Staff Sgt. Mitchell Scofield, competing in the Army National Guard 2020 Best Warrior Competition, held at Camp Shelby Joint Force Training Center, Miss. Scofield representing the entire Army National Guard in the Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition.

    Video includes background music captured during the event, the MSNG does not own rights to this footage.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    bwc20

