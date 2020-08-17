CNO Year One Review

200817-N-TR763-0002 WASHINGTON (Aug. 17, 2020) - Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday completed his first year as CNO. This video shows images from many of the events CNO attended. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nick Brown/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2020 15:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|768625
|VIRIN:
|200817-N-TR763-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108011895
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Hometown:
|LOWELL, MA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
