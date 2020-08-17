Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Year One Review

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Nicholas Brown 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    200817-N-TR763-0002 WASHINGTON (Aug. 17, 2020) - Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday completed his first year as CNO. This video shows images from many of the events CNO attended. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nick Brown/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
