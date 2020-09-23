200923-N-TR763-0001 WASHINGTON (Sept. 23, 2020) - Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday and his wife Linda deliver the 245th Navy Birthday message to the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nick Brown/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2020 15:01
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Hometown:
|LOWELL, MA, US
This work, CNO and Linda Gilday's 245th Navy Birthday Message, by CPO Nicholas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
