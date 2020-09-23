Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO and Linda Gilday's 245th Navy Birthday Message

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Nicholas Brown 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    200923-N-TR763-0001 WASHINGTON (Sept. 23, 2020) - Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday and his wife Linda deliver the 245th Navy Birthday message to the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nick Brown/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 15:01
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 768619
    VIRIN: 200923-N-TR763-0001
    Filename: DOD_108011766
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: LOWELL, MA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO and Linda Gilday's 245th Navy Birthday Message, by CPO Nicholas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Birthday
    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Adm. Mike Gilday
    CNO Birthday Message
    Linda Gilday
    245th Navy Birthday Message

