Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Major General Michael Berry Speaks on the Importance of the NGB State Partnership Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Video by Capt. Bernie Kale 

    Delaware National Guard Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Michael Berry, Adjutant General for the Delaware National Guard, gives his thoughts on the benefits and opportunities that exist because of the NGB State Partnership Program

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 14:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 768618
    VIRIN: 201002-F-FZ583-711
    Filename: DOD_108011765
    Length: 00:05:21
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Major General Michael Berry Speaks on the Importance of the NGB State Partnership Program, by Capt. Bernie Kale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    National
    Guard
    Delaware
    State Partnership Program
    SPP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT