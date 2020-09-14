Spartan Paratroopers Execute Joint Forcible Entry

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Approximately 300 Paratroopers from the 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” executed airborne operations from Air Force C-17s and C-130s in the Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Sept. 14, 2020. The joint forcible entry operation was part of the U.S. Army Pacific exercise Defender Pacific 20. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific Theater, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air.