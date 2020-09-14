Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Paratroopers Execute Joint Forcible Entry

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Video by Maj. Jason Welch 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Approximately 300 Paratroopers from the 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” executed airborne operations from Air Force C-17s and C-130s in the Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Sept. 14, 2020. The joint forcible entry operation was part of the U.S. Army Pacific exercise Defender Pacific 20. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific Theater, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 14:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768617
    VIRIN: 200914-A-XI247-077
    Filename: DOD_108011761
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Paratroopers Execute Joint Forcible Entry, by MAJ Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

