Stephanie L. Hammond, acting deputy assistant secretary for stability and humanitarian affairs, joins panelists in a roundtable discussion on U.S. leadership in women, peace and security at a virtual Heritage Foundation event, Oct. 6, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2020 14:31
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|768614
|Filename:
|DOD_108011726
|Length:
|01:19:03
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Defense Official Joins Roundtable Discussion on U.S. Leadership in Women, Peace and Security, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT