Approximately 500 Paratroopers from the 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” executed airborne operations from CH-47 Chinook helicopters flown by Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment, “Sugar Bears,” into Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 29, 2020. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific Theater, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2020 13:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|768613
|VIRIN:
|200929-A-DU810-053
|Filename:
|DOD_108011724
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Spartan Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Operations from CH-47, by SGT Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
