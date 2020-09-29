Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Operations from CH-47

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Video by Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Approximately 500 Paratroopers from the 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” executed airborne operations from CH-47 Chinook helicopters flown by Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment, “Sugar Bears,” into Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 29, 2020. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific Theater, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Operations from CH-47, by SGT Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

