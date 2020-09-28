Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Water bucket drops

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Duane Ramos 

    129th Rescue Wing

    California Air National Guard HH60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopters and its crew assigned with the 129th Rescue Wing peform water bucket drops on burning trees in support of Cal Fire wildfire operations, September 28, 2020. The helicopter crew are part of the California Military Department mission to provide domestic support to civil authorities. (Courtesy video by U.S. Air Force)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 13:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768611
    VIRIN: 200928-Z-F3881-002
    Filename: DOD_108011636
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Water bucket drops, by A1C Duane Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    HH60G Pave Hawk
    ANG
    wild-fires
    California Air National Guard
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    bambi bucket
    129th Rescue Wing
    cal fire
    gopro
    Moffett Air National Guard Base
    water bucket drop

