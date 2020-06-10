Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hill AFB Fire Department Virtual Station Tour

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.06.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jazmin Granger, Senior Airman Franklin Harris, Staff Sgt. DaQuan Hurt and Staff Sgt. Desiree Ware

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Virtual tour of the Hill AFB Fire Department.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 12:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768605
    VIRIN: 201006-F-FF859-9001
    Filename: DOD_108011561
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hill AFB Fire Department Virtual Station Tour, by A1C Jazmin Granger, SrA Franklin Harris, SSgt DaQuan Hurt and SSgt Desiree Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    Hill AFB Fire Department

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT