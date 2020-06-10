Looking Beyond TAP: A Conversation with the DoD Military-Civilian Transition Office and the Defense Personnel and Family Support Center

Mike Miller, Director of Private and Public Engagement for the Defense Personnel and Family Support Center speaks with Adam Cyr - CTR, Senior Engagement Specialist for the Military-Civilian Transition Office, about resources designed to support transitioning service members and veterans beyond the Congressionally mandated Transition Assistance Program.
|10.06.2020
|10.06.2020 12:01
|Interviews
|768603
|100620-D-LJ212-001
|DOD_108011539
|00:09:00
|US
|6
|2
|2
|0
