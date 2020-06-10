Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Looking Beyond TAP: A Conversation with the DoD Military-Civilian Transition Office and the Defense Personnel and Family Support Center

    UNITED STATES

    10.06.2020

    Video by Katherine Berland 

    DoD Transition Assistance Program

    Mike Miller, Director of Private and Public Engagement for the Defense Personnel and Family Support Center speaks with Adam Cyr - CTR, Senior Engagement Specialist for the Military-Civilian Transition Office, about resources designed to support transitioning service members and veterans beyond the Congressionally mandated Transition Assistance Program.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 12:01
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:09:00
    Transition Assistance Program
    Veterans
    Military Transition
    Transitioning Military
    Military-to-Civilian

