California Air National Guard HH60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopters and its crew assigned with the 129th Rescue Wing peform water bucket drops on burning trees in support of Cal Fire wildfire operations, September 28, 2020. The helicopter crew are part of the California Military Department mission to provide domestic support to civil authorities. (Courtesy video by U.S. Air Force)