    Meagan - MEDDAC Groundskeeper

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Video by Benjamin Wocken 

    Fort Knox MEDDAC

    Meagan, Groundskeeper Contractor, Pro Landscaping Inc., conducts site beautification operations at Ireland Army Health Clinic, Fort Knox, Ky 2 Oct 2020.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 10:53
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 768597
    VIRIN: 201002-O-OI973-290
    Filename: DOD_108011440
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meagan - MEDDAC Groundskeeper, by Benjamin Wocken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Health
    clinic
    Fort Knox
    Ireland
    landscape
    beautification
    site
    Ft. Knox
    weeding
    weeds
    Meagan
    IRACH
    Ireland Army Health Clinic
    IRAHC
    Pro Landscaping Inc.

