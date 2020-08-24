Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coin Ceremony - Laura Bottoms

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Video by Benjamin Wocken 

    Fort Knox MEDDAC

    Ms. Laura Bottoms, Nutrition Services Dietician, Ireland Army Health Clinic, receives a TRADOC Readiness and Resiliency (R2) Guardian Award, 24 Aug 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 10:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768596
    VIRIN: 200824-O-OI973-953
    Filename: DOD_108011435
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coin Ceremony - Laura Bottoms, by Benjamin Wocken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

