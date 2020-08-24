Ms. Laura Bottoms, Nutrition Services Dietician, Ireland Army Health Clinic, receives a TRADOC Readiness and Resiliency (R2) Guardian Award, 24 Aug 2020.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2020 10:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768596
|VIRIN:
|200824-O-OI973-953
|Filename:
|DOD_108011435
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coin Ceremony - Laura Bottoms, by Benjamin Wocken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT