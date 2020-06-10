Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th CAB Command Video OCT 2020

    GERMANY

    10.06.2020

    Video by Maj. Robert Fellingham 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Summary video compilation of 12th Combat Aviation Brigade operations between January and August 2020. Footage includes Operation Judicious Archer, high altitude and pinnacle landing training in the Bavarian Alps, aerial gunnery, Saber Junction 20, and a variety of field training exercises.

    Special thanks to all the flight crews who helped us obtain this footage and to our extremely talented videographers; 1st Lt. Jermain Thurston, Sgt. Justin Ashaw, and Spc. Hunter Garcia.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 11:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768595
    VIRIN: 201006-A-KM584-909
    Filename: DOD_108011434
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th CAB Command Video OCT 2020, by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ch47
    ah64
    uh60
    12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    12cab
    strongeurope
    armyaviation
    12thcab
    wingsofvictory

