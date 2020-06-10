Summary video compilation of 12th Combat Aviation Brigade operations between January and August 2020. Footage includes Operation Judicious Archer, high altitude and pinnacle landing training in the Bavarian Alps, aerial gunnery, Saber Junction 20, and a variety of field training exercises.
Special thanks to all the flight crews who helped us obtain this footage and to our extremely talented videographers; 1st Lt. Jermain Thurston, Sgt. Justin Ashaw, and Spc. Hunter Garcia.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2020 11:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768595
|VIRIN:
|201006-A-KM584-909
|Filename:
|DOD_108011434
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 12th CAB Command Video OCT 2020, by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
