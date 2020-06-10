12th CAB Command Video OCT 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Summary video compilation of 12th Combat Aviation Brigade operations between January and August 2020. Footage includes Operation Judicious Archer, high altitude and pinnacle landing training in the Bavarian Alps, aerial gunnery, Saber Junction 20, and a variety of field training exercises.



Special thanks to all the flight crews who helped us obtain this footage and to our extremely talented videographers; 1st Lt. Jermain Thurston, Sgt. Justin Ashaw, and Spc. Hunter Garcia.