Like Father, Like Son- A Story of September 11th

Rocco Cusano has been a firefighter in New York for nearly 30 years. His son, Justin Cusano grew up in his dad’s firehouse, and joined the Marine Corps following high school. They each have their own connection to September 11th. This is their story.



(U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Shane Manson)