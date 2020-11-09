Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Like Father, Like Son- A Story of September 11th

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Cpl. Shane Manson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Rocco Cusano has been a firefighter in New York for nearly 30 years. His son, Justin Cusano grew up in his dad’s firehouse, and joined the Marine Corps following high school. They each have their own connection to September 11th. This is their story.

    (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Shane Manson)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 10:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768586
    VIRIN: 200911-M-AW928-647
    Filename: DOD_108011325
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

