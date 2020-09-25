Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    French Navy leads maritime exercise in the Mediterranean

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    09.25.2020

    NATO’s maritime exercise Dynamic Mariner 20 (DYMR20) is underway in the Mediterranean and runs from 28 September to 8 October 2020.

    The French-led exercise gathers 31 surface ships, 1 submarine, 3 maritime patrol aircraft and other air assets as well as personnel from Allied nations Belgium, France, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the United States. Some of the ships participating are from NATO’s Standing Naval Forces - Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) and Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group Two (SNMCMG2).

    Exercise Dynamic Mariner aims to test the NATO Response Force’s Maritime Component (NRF/M) and improve Allies’ ability to work together. Elements of the exercise that require in-person interactions have been scaled down to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

    The footage was filmed aboard amphibious assault ship FS Mistral. The French Navy ship is also the exercise’s flagship. The footage includes shots of crew members on the bridge as well as shots of the crew manoeuvring a Puma helicopter on deck for take-off.

    Courtesy of the French Navy

    (00:00) TIMELAPSE (NO SOUND) – AMPHIBIOUS ASSAULT SHIP FS MISTRAL LEAVING THE PORT OF TOULON, FRANCE
    (00:22) TIMELAPSE (NO SOUND) – INSIDE THE BRIDGE OF FS MISTRAL (00:35) VARIOUS SHOTS – INSIDE THE BRIDGE ON FS MISTRAL
    (00:58) CLOSE SHOT – FLAG OF THE CONTRE-ADMIRAL OF THE FRENCH NAVY FLYING ON DECK OF FS MISTRAL
    (01:06) WIDE SHOT – FRENCH ARMY PUMA HELICOPTER BEING WHEELED ALONG DECK OF FS MISTRAL
    (01:17) CLOSE SHOT – FRENCH ARMY PUMA HELICOPTER BEING WHEELED ALONG DECK OF FS MISTRAL
    (01:26) WIDE SHOT – FRENCH ARMY PUMA HELICOPTER WITH ROTORS TURNING ON DECK OF FS MISTRAL
    (01:34) WIDE SHOT – CREW MEMBER STANDING ON DECK, WITH SHIP’S RADAR IN BACKGROUND
    (01:43) MEDIUM SHOT – CREW MEMBERS REMOVING THE WHEEL CHOCKS FROM THE HELICOPTER’S WHEELS
    (01:50) CLOSE SHOT – REAR HELICOPTER ROTOR TURNING
    (01:57) WIDE SHOT - FRENCH ARMY PUMA HELICOPTER ON DECK READY FOR TAKE-OFF
    (02:00) WIDE SHOT – FRENCH ARMY PUMA HELICOPTER LIFTING UP AND FLYING AWAY OVER THE SEA

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 09:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768585
    VIRIN: 200925-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108011304
    Length: 00:02:14
    Language: French
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    NATO French Navy

