Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Women Firefighter Trailblazers: Claudine Nicola Miller-Buchanan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    08.15.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anaid Banuelos Rodriguez and Petty Officer 3rd Class Annaliss Candelaria

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    200815-N-BW566-1005 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Aug. 15, 2020) Driver Engineer Claudine Nicola Miller-Buchanan, Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Fire and Emergency Services, began her career as a firefighter in 2007 and is the first woman to become a firefighter in the department’s history. The Women Firefighter Trailblazers miniseries highlights NSGB women firefighters’ experiences, life lessons and impacts. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay is the forward, ready, irreplaceable U.S. sea power platform in the Caribbean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anaid Banuelos Rodriguez and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Annaliss Candelaria/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 08:54
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 768584
    VIRIN: 200815-N-BW566-1005
    Filename: DOD_108011289
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women Firefighter Trailblazers: Claudine Nicola Miller-Buchanan, by PO2 Anaid Banuelos Rodriguez and PO3 Annaliss Candelaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay
    fire department
    GTMO
    Firefighters
    Cuba
    trailblazers
    NSGB Fire and Emergency Services
    Women Firefighters
    Miniseries

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT