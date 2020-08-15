Women Firefighter Trailblazers: Sherine Douglas-Andrews

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



200815-N-BW566-1006 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Aug. 15, 2020) Firefighter Sherine Douglas-Andrews, Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Fire and Emergency Services, has been a firefighter for four years and, she believes that firefighting transcends gender. The Women Firefighter Trailblazers miniseries highlights NSGB women firefighters’ experiences, life lessons and impacts. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay is the forward, ready, irreplaceable U.S. sea power platform in the Caribbean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anaid Banuelos Rodriguez and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Annaliss Candelaria/Released)