200815-N-BW566-1002 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Aug. 15, 2020) Naval Station Guantanamo Bay (NSGB) Fire and Emergency Services Firefighter Candidate Bobbiann Burke is the only woman firefighter candidate in the NSGB Firefighter Recruit Class of 2020. She has demonstrated commitment and perseverance to graduate and become a firefighter at the end of August 2020. The Women Firefighter Trailblazers miniseries highlights NSGB women firefighters’ experiences, life lessons and impacts. NSGB is the forward, ready, irreplaceable U.S. sea power platform in the Caribbean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anaid Banuelos Rodriguez and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Annaliss Candelaria/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2020 08:53
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|768581
|VIRIN:
|200815-N-BW566-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108011286
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Women Firefighter Trailblazers: Bobbiann Burke, by PO2 Anaid Banuelos Rodriguez and PO3 Annaliss Candelaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT