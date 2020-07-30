2020 Spur Ride 5th Squadron 4th Cavalry Regiment

Soldiers and Troopers across the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division earned their silver spurs through the 2020 Spur Ride. The Spur Ride is a 36-hour non-stop training event that challenges soldiers physically and mentally.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2020 04:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768569
|VIRIN:
|200730-A-QE526-727
|Filename:
|DOD_108011151
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|CAMP HOVEY, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
