    2020 Spur Ride 5th Squadron 4th Cavalry Regiment

    CAMP HOVEY, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.30.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Simon McTizic 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers and Troopers across the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division earned their silver spurs through the 2020 Spur Ride. The Spur Ride is a 36-hour non-stop training event that challenges soldiers physically and mentally.

    Date Taken: 07.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 04:11
    Category: Video Productions
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Spur Ride 5th Squadron 4th Cavalry Regiment, by SSG Simon McTizic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

