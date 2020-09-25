Abrams Static Display

SSG Tyler Fernandez and SGT Ty Wyman, 19K, M1 Armor Crewmen from the 5th Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division gives a virtual tour of the M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank.
|09.25.2020
|10.06.2020 03:47
|Video Productions
|768568
|200925-A-QE526-644
|DOD_108011149
|00:03:12
|CAMP HOVEY, 41, KR
