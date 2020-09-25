Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abrams Static Display

    CAMP HOVEY, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    09.25.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Simon McTizic 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division Public Affairs

    SSG Tyler Fernandez and SGT Ty Wyman, 19K, M1 Armor Crewmen from the 5th Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division gives a virtual tour of the M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 03:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768568
    VIRIN: 200925-A-QE526-644
    Filename: DOD_108011149
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: CAMP HOVEY, 41, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abrams Static Display, by SSG Simon McTizic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tank
    Troops
    M1 Armor Crewman
    Abrams
    Big Red One
    1ID
    Soldiers
    Military
    Army
    Training
    1st Infantry Division
    M1A2
    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    2ABCT
    19K
    Simon McTizic
    5th Squadron 4th Cavalry Regiment
    Kwon JinHo
    Chung InHa
    Choi SeongMin
    Tyler Fernandez
    Ty Wyman

