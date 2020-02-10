A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refuels U.S. Navy F-18F Super Hornets

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy F-18F Super Hornets from the "Mighty Shrikes" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94 assigned to Carrier Air Wing 17, deployed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), are refueled by a U.S. Air Force KC-135 as they fly over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Inherent Resolve Oct. 2, 2020. The KC-135 Stratotanker delivers U.S. Air Forces Central a global reach aerial capability to support joint and coalition aircraft, that provide war-winning airpower throughout the USCENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)