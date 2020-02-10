Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refuels U.S. Navy F-18F Super Hornets

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL UDEID AIRBASE, QATAR

    10.02.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs     

    U.S. Navy F-18F Super Hornets from the "Mighty Shrikes" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94 assigned to Carrier Air Wing 17, deployed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), are refueled by a U.S. Air Force KC-135 as they fly over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Inherent Resolve Oct. 2, 2020. The KC-135 Stratotanker delivers U.S. Air Forces Central a global reach aerial capability to support joint and coalition aircraft, that provide war-winning airpower throughout the USCENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 04:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768565
    VIRIN: 200102-F-ZW188-7000
    Filename: DOD_108011143
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: AL UDEID AIRBASE, QA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refuels U.S. Navy F-18F Super Hornets, by SSgt Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Super Hornet
    F-18
    KC135
    1CTCS
    Refuel
    Combat Camera
    Refueler

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT