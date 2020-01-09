Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Camp Walker Team Fitness Race

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.01.2020

    Video by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    AFN Daegu

    The Team Fitness Race held at Camp Walker's Kelly Field was designed to build camaraderie, test the toughness of the competitors and to give participants something fun to do. The event coordinator, James Mathis talks about his vision for the event and why he created it. Spc. Angel Loya, a participant in the event talks about why he wanted to compete and encourages people to get out of their comfort zone.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 02:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768561
    VIRIN: 200901-A-MF443-533
    Filename: DOD_108011094
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Walker Team Fitness Race, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Sports
    AFN
    South Korea
    Daegu
    Fitness
    Competition
    Race
    AFN Daegu

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT