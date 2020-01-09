Camp Walker Team Fitness Race

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Team Fitness Race held at Camp Walker's Kelly Field was designed to build camaraderie, test the toughness of the competitors and to give participants something fun to do. The event coordinator, James Mathis talks about his vision for the event and why he created it. Spc. Angel Loya, a participant in the event talks about why he wanted to compete and encourages people to get out of their comfort zone.