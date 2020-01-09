Camp Walker Team Fitness Race

The Team Fitness Race held at Camp Walker's Kelly Field was designed to build camaraderie, test the toughness of the competitors and to give participants something fun to do. The event coordinator, James Mathis talks about his vision for the event and why he created it. Spc. Angel Loya, a participant in the event talks about why he wanted to compete and encourages people to get out of their comfort zone.
|09.01.2020
|10.06.2020 02:50
|Video Productions
|768561
|200901-A-MF443-533
|DOD_108011094
|00:01:08
|KR
|1
|0
|0
|0
