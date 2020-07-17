Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th ESC Golf Scramble

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.17.2020

    Video by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    AFN Daegu

    Often times military commanders will use sports as a way to get to know their subordinates. Brig. Gen. Steven Allen, the commander for the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, wanted to get to know his staff on the golf course. Listen to 19th ESC's Command Sgt. Maj. Laderek Greene talk about the importance of the event. The event coordinator, Rosa Martinez talks about how happy she is that the tournament turned out the way that it did.

    This work, 19th ESC Golf Scramble, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

