19th ESC Golf Scramble

Often times military commanders will use sports as a way to get to know their subordinates. Brig. Gen. Steven Allen, the commander for the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, wanted to get to know his staff on the golf course. Listen to 19th ESC's Command Sgt. Maj. Laderek Greene talk about the importance of the event. The event coordinator, Rosa Martinez talks about how happy she is that the tournament turned out the way that it did.