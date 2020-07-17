Often times military commanders will use sports as a way to get to know their subordinates. Brig. Gen. Steven Allen, the commander for the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, wanted to get to know his staff on the golf course. Listen to 19th ESC's Command Sgt. Maj. Laderek Greene talk about the importance of the event. The event coordinator, Rosa Martinez talks about how happy she is that the tournament turned out the way that it did.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2020 02:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768560
|VIRIN:
|200717-A-MF443-287
|Filename:
|DOD_108011091
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 19th ESC Golf Scramble, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT