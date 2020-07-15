Sergeant Audie Murphy Club Inductee - Sgt. Christopher De Hoyos

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Sergeant Audie Murphy Club is a prestigious group that is reserved for top notch non commissioned officers. This news story features the inductee, Sgt. Christopher De Hoyos who talks about his experience during the boards and what being in the club means to him. Sgt. 1st Class Robert Acock, a senior non commissioned officer who was already a member, talks about how proud he is of Sgt. De Hoyos and he also encourages all young Soldiers to become a member of the club.