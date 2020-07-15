Sergeant Audie Murphy Club Inductee - Sgt. Christopher De Hoyos

The Sergeant Audie Murphy Club is a prestigious group that is reserved for top notch non commissioned officers. This news story features the inductee, Sgt. Christopher De Hoyos who talks about his experience during the boards and what being in the club means to him. Sgt. 1st Class Robert Acock, a senior non commissioned officer who was already a member, talks about how proud he is of Sgt. De Hoyos and he also encourages all young Soldiers to become a member of the club.
