Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sergeant Audie Murphy Club Inductee - Sgt. Christopher De Hoyos

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.15.2020

    Video by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    AFN Daegu

    The Sergeant Audie Murphy Club is a prestigious group that is reserved for top notch non commissioned officers. This news story features the inductee, Sgt. Christopher De Hoyos who talks about his experience during the boards and what being in the club means to him. Sgt. 1st Class Robert Acock, a senior non commissioned officer who was already a member, talks about how proud he is of Sgt. De Hoyos and he also encourages all young Soldiers to become a member of the club.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 02:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768559
    VIRIN: 200715-A-MF443-722
    Filename: DOD_108011090
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sergeant Audie Murphy Club Inductee - Sgt. Christopher De Hoyos, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN
    South Korea
    Audie Murphy
    Daegu
    Sergeant Audie Murphy Club
    SAMC
    AFN Daegu

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT