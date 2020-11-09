Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    September 11th Remembrance Video

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.11.2020

    Video by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    AFN Daegu

    On September 11th, 2001 the United States was attacked by terrorists. This video talks about those attacks, how it caused many servicemembers to enlist in the military and how thousands of them have made the ultimate sacrifice.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 02:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768558
    VIRIN: 200911-A-MF443-334
    Filename: DOD_108011087
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, September 11th Remembrance Video, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    South Korea
    Daegu
    9/11
    September 11th
    Never Forget
    AFN Daegu

