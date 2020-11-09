September 11th Remembrance Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/768558" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On September 11th, 2001 the United States was attacked by terrorists. This video talks about those attacks, how it caused many servicemembers to enlist in the military and how thousands of them have made the ultimate sacrifice.