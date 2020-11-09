On September 11th, 2001 the United States was attacked by terrorists. This video talks about those attacks, how it caused many servicemembers to enlist in the military and how thousands of them have made the ultimate sacrifice.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2020 02:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768558
|VIRIN:
|200911-A-MF443-334
|Filename:
|DOD_108011087
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, September 11th Remembrance Video, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
