A U.S. Air Force C-130J from Yokota Air Base shows off its Herculean strength by delivering a P-19 fire truck to Northwest Field for its first fixed-wing landing in 7 years.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2020 22:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768549
|VIRIN:
|200919-F-ZP572-077
|Filename:
|DOD_108010992
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, C130J lands on NWF for the first time!, by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
