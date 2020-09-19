Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C130J lands on NWF for the first time!

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    09.19.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J from Yokota Air Base shows off its Herculean strength by delivering a P-19 fire truck to Northwest Field for its first fixed-wing landing in 7 years.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2020 22:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768549
    VIRIN: 200919-F-ZP572-077
    Filename: DOD_108010992
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C130J lands on NWF for the first time!, by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    landing
    fire truck
    Guam
    offload
    C130J
    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing
    fixed wing
    Yokota AFB
    P-19
    Northwest Field
    Valiant Shield 20

