Arizona National Guard service members prepared boxes of groceries for area residents Oct. 5, 2020 at a local food bank in Gilbert, Ariz. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2020 17:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768523
|VIRIN:
|201005-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108010860
|Length:
|00:05:16
|Location:
|GILBERT, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arizona National Guard continues to serve the community, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT