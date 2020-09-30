Hurricane Laura: UAS provides force multiplier for disaster response

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



When the request went out across the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for volunteers to head to southwest Lousiana to aid in FEMA's Hurricane Laura relief efforts, unmanned aerial systems operators were among those to heed the call.

Michael Baker from the Corps' Engineering Research and Development Center explains how drones are proving to be a force multiplier in disaster response.