    Hurricane Laura: UAS provides force multiplier for disaster response

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Video by Michael Glasch 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    When the request went out across the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for volunteers to head to southwest Lousiana to aid in FEMA's Hurricane Laura relief efforts, unmanned aerial systems operators were among those to heed the call.
    Michael Baker from the Corps' Engineering Research and Development Center explains how drones are proving to be a force multiplier in disaster response.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2020 17:33
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Laura: UAS provides force multiplier for disaster response, by Michael Glasch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

