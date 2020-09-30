When the request went out across the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for volunteers to head to southwest Lousiana to aid in FEMA's Hurricane Laura relief efforts, unmanned aerial systems operators were among those to heed the call.
Michael Baker from the Corps' Engineering Research and Development Center explains how drones are proving to be a force multiplier in disaster response.
Date Taken:
|09.30.2020
Date Posted:
|10.05.2020 17:33
Location:
|LA, US
This work, Hurricane Laura: UAS provides force multiplier for disaster response, by Michael Glasch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
