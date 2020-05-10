CV-22 Osprey P&J bar innovation submission

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Joel Pashia, a fuel systems journeyman with the 1st Special Operations Maintenance Squadron, and Joshua Smith, an aircraft metals technology journeyman with the 1st SOMXS, brief their P&J bar innovation submission at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Oct. 5, 2020. The P&J bar is a telescoping bar that is used to repair CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft fuel cells without having to remove or replace them. The idea was sparked while deployed to an undisclosed location from January to June of 2020, due to fuel cells needing to be repaired and having none from the Air Force supply system available to order. (Courtesy video)