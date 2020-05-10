U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Joel Pashia, a fuel systems journeyman with the 1st Special Operations Maintenance Squadron, and Joshua Smith, an aircraft metals technology journeyman with the 1st SOMXS, brief their P&J bar innovation submission at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Oct. 5, 2020. The P&J bar is a telescoping bar that is used to repair CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft fuel cells without having to remove or replace them. The idea was sparked while deployed to an undisclosed location from January to June of 2020, due to fuel cells needing to be repaired and having none from the Air Force supply system available to order. (Courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2020 17:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|768512
|VIRIN:
|201005-F-F3005-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108010661
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CV-22 Osprey P&J bar innovation submission, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
