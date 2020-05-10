Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside AFIMSC - Next-Generation Ballistic Helmet

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2020

    Video by Michael Briggs, Malcolm McClendon and James Truitt

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    The Air Force Security Forces Center is delivering the next generation of ballistic helmets to security forces units as part of its effort to standardize and modernize Defender equipment across the Air Force.

