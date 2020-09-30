Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Video by Cpl. Stephanie CoronaMorales 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Fire Inspector, Bob Penrod with Fire and Emergency Services, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune talks about fire safety in the kitchen on September 30, 2020 on MCB Camp Lejeune, N.C. This years fire safety theme is, serve up fire safety in the kitchen. A reminder to be cautious in the kitchen to prevent a fire mishap. For more information on fire safety, visit the National Fire Protection Association website at www.nfpa.org (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Stephanie Corona-Morales)

