Fire Inspector, Bob Penrod with Fire and Emergency Services, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune talks about fire safety in the kitchen on September 30, 2020 on MCB Camp Lejeune, N.C. This years fire safety theme is, serve up fire safety in the kitchen. A reminder to be cautious in the kitchen to prevent a fire mishap. For more information on fire safety, visit the National Fire Protection Association website at www.nfpa.org (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Stephanie Corona-Morales)
