    SSgt Bach speaks on technical skills available in the Marine Corps

    SOMERVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Cpl. Kameron Herndon 

    1st Marine Corps District

    SSgt. Steward Bach, a recruiter with Recruiting Sub Station Somerville, NJ, talks on the potential job opportunities and career advancements available to Marines.(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kameron Herndon)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2020
    This work, SSgt Bach speaks on technical skills available in the Marine Corps, by Cpl Kameron Herndon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

