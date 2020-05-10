Combining Fluidic Propulsion with HSVTOL and sUAS presents the DoD with a revolutionary maneuver capability while complicating an adversary’s response.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2020 13:53
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|768454
|VIRIN:
|201005-F-XX124-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_108010322
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
This work, Fluidic Propulsion with High Speed VTOL and Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (No. 9958), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
