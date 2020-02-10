Secretary of the Army, Hon. Ryan D. McCarthy, and Gen. John M. Murray, Commanding General, Army Futures Command (AFC), tour the University of Texas Robotics Center of Excellence during a ribbon cutting ceremony on October 2, 2020 at the UT campus in Austin, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2020 13:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768451
|VIRIN:
|201002-A-ZA585-457
|Filename:
|DOD_108010285
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|AUSTIN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Secretary of the Army Tours the UT Robotics Center of Excellence, by Patrick Enright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
