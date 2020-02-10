Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Army Tours the UT Robotics Center of Excellence

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Video by Patrick Enright 

    Army Futures Command

    Secretary of the Army, Hon. Ryan D. McCarthy, and Gen. John M. Murray, Commanding General, Army Futures Command (AFC), tour the University of Texas Robotics Center of Excellence during a ribbon cutting ceremony on October 2, 2020 at the UT campus in Austin, Texas.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2020 13:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768451
    VIRIN: 201002-A-ZA585-457
    Filename: DOD_108010285
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Army Tours the UT Robotics Center of Excellence, by Patrick Enright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    University of Texas
    Robotics
    Secretary of the Army
    Modernization
    Army Futures Command

