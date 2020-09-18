Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hurricane Laura: USACE powering up life-saving facilities (No gfx)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IOWA, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Michael Glasch 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors at the request of FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency installed a generator at a Cameron Parish fire station Friday, Sept. 18. The USACE temporary power mission provides generators for life-saving facilities (911 centers, police, fire stations, and medical facilities), life sustaining facilities (water and wastewater treatment and pumping facilities) and other municipal facilities to reinstitute local command and control and post-event recovery. USACE has installed more than 85 generators in southwest Louisiana. Jason Pruett from the Memphis District Corps of Engineers walks us through the process.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2020 13:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768448
    VIRIN: 200918-A-VX653-746
    Filename: DOD_108010231
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: IOWA, LA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Laura: USACE powering up life-saving facilities (No gfx), by Michael Glasch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    fire
    life-saving
    Louisiana
    USACE
    power
    generator
    FEMA
    disaster recovery
    Mississippi Valley Division
    install
    temporary
    critical
    Hurricane Laura

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT