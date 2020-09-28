C-130J Super Hercules Aircrew Cargo Shipment

U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircrew from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron bring cargo to Manda Bay, Kenya 28 Sept, 2020. The 75th EAS transports personnel and equipment in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa's mission of stabilizing and strengthening security in East Africa (US Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Strobel)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2020 13:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768440
|VIRIN:
|200928-F-DN249-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_108010180
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
identified by DVIDS
