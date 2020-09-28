Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130J Super Hercules Aircrew Cargo Shipment

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    09.28.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Strobel 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircrew from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron bring cargo to Manda Bay, Kenya 28 Sept, 2020. The 75th EAS transports personnel and equipment in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa's mission of stabilizing and strengthening security in East Africa (US Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Strobel)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2020 13:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768440
    VIRIN: 200928-F-DN249-5001
    Filename: DOD_108010180
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130J Super Hercules Aircrew Cargo Shipment, by A1C Hannah Strobel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

