    WINNING WELLNESS THROUGH COLD/FLU SEASON AND PANDEMIC

    UNITED STATES

    09.28.2020

    Video by Manuel Smith 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    This video is an opportunity to educate and motivate the Reserve Citizen Airmen population to take control of their health in preparation for cold and flu season and through the continued pandemic.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WINNING WELLNESS THROUGH COLD/FLU SEASON AND PANDEMIC, by Manuel Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wellness
    Manuel Smith
    Covid-19
    AFRC Health and Wellness

