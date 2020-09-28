This video is an opportunity to educate and motivate the Reserve Citizen Airmen population to take control of their health in preparation for cold and flu season and through the continued pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2020 13:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|768433
|VIRIN:
|201005-F-WY061-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108010126
|Length:
|00:05:53
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, WINNING WELLNESS THROUGH COLD/FLU SEASON AND PANDEMIC, by Manuel Smith, identified by DVIDS
