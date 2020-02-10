Video story on the Combat Team Member Course, a mission qualification and training course for pararescuemen hosted by the 68th Rescue Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. The CTMC trains Airmen for the high-end fight by making them deployable and ready to execute the rescue mission anywhere, anytime. (Footage by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales, Senior Airman Jacob Stephens, and Airman 1st Kaitlyn Ergish. Edited by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales.)
This work, 68th CTMC Wrap Up Video, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
