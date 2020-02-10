Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    68th CTMC Wrap Up Video

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    Video story on the Combat Team Member Course, a mission qualification and training course for pararescuemen hosted by the 68th Rescue Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. The CTMC trains Airmen for the high-end fight by making them deployable and ready to execute the rescue mission anywhere, anytime. (Footage by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales, Senior Airman Jacob Stephens, and Airman 1st Kaitlyn Ergish. Edited by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales.)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2020 12:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768428
    VIRIN: 201002-F-FZ485-639
    Filename: DOD_108010076
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 68th CTMC Wrap Up Video, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

