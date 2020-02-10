68th CTMC Wrap Up Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/768428" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Video story on the Combat Team Member Course, a mission qualification and training course for pararescuemen hosted by the 68th Rescue Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. The CTMC trains Airmen for the high-end fight by making them deployable and ready to execute the rescue mission anywhere, anytime. (Footage by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales, Senior Airman Jacob Stephens, and Airman 1st Kaitlyn Ergish. Edited by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales.)