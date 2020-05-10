Disaster Response in a COVID World (no graphics)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



When Hurricane Laura devastated southwest Louisiana as a category four storm, FEMA called on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to aid in disaster recovery efforts. Doing so in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic created new challenges that needed to be overcome.



SUPERS:

:00

Hurricane Laura: Disaster Response in a Covid World

Lake Charles, LA

:14

Tony Candotti

San Francisco District – Infrastructure Assessment

:41

Ben Bremer

Little Rock District

1:02

Blue Roof Call Center

Jacksonville, FL

1:10

COL Zachary Miller

Memphis District

2:10

Michelle Thomason

ERDC – ROE Collection Site Database Manager

2:19

Dereck Wansing

Kansas City District – Local Government Liaison

2:52

Mike Glasch

Omaha District – Public Affairs