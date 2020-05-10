Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Disaster Response in a COVID World (no graphics)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2020

    Video by Michael Glasch 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    When Hurricane Laura devastated southwest Louisiana as a category four storm, FEMA called on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to aid in disaster recovery efforts. Doing so in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic created new challenges that needed to be overcome.

    SUPERS:
    :00
    Hurricane Laura: Disaster Response in a Covid World
    Lake Charles, LA
    :14
    Tony Candotti
    San Francisco District – Infrastructure Assessment
    :41
    Ben Bremer
    Little Rock District
    1:02
    Blue Roof Call Center
    Jacksonville, FL
    1:10
    COL Zachary Miller
    Memphis District
    2:10
    Michelle Thomason
    ERDC – ROE Collection Site Database Manager
    2:19
    Dereck Wansing
    Kansas City District – Local Government Liaison
    2:52
    Mike Glasch
    Omaha District – Public Affairs

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2020 10:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768402
    VIRIN: 201005-A-VX653-377
    Filename: DOD_108009766
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Disaster Response in a COVID World (no graphics), by Michael Glasch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    USACE
    FEMA
    pandemic
    disaster recovery
    Mississippi Valley Division
    COVID
    Hurricane Laura

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT