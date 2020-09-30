Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAX 2020 ENDEX

    BRANDON, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.30.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Over the course of 3 days, the Mission Assurance Exercise 2020 took place. Airmen involved in the exercise implemented Agile Combat Employment concepts in order to hone the skills they have acquired. Agility, deterrence, and resiliency are essential to defense and operational capability ina contested environment.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2020 10:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768392
    VIRIN: 200930-F-EJ253-001
    Filename: DOD_108009558
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: BRANDON, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAX 2020 ENDEX, by SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

