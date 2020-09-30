Over the course of 3 days, the Mission Assurance Exercise 2020 took place. Airmen involved in the exercise implemented Agile Combat Employment concepts in order to hone the skills they have acquired. Agility, deterrence, and resiliency are essential to defense and operational capability ina contested environment.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2020 10:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768392
|VIRIN:
|200930-F-EJ253-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108009558
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|BRANDON, GB
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MAX 2020 ENDEX, by SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
