MAX 2020 ENDEX

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/768392" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Over the course of 3 days, the Mission Assurance Exercise 2020 took place. Airmen involved in the exercise implemented Agile Combat Employment concepts in order to hone the skills they have acquired. Agility, deterrence, and resiliency are essential to defense and operational capability ina contested environment.