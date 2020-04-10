Coast Guard rescues 2 people in Sitkinak Lagoon, Alaska

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Coast Guard rescued two men from Sitkinak Lagoon, Alaska, approximately 85 nautical miles Southwest of Kodiak, after their skiff capsized, October 4, 2020. A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted both men, who were on top of their capsized skiff, and took them to the nearby ranch they were staying at.