Coast Guard rescues 2 people in Sitkinak Lagoon, Alaska

The Coast Guard rescued two men from Sitkinak Lagoon, Alaska, approximately 85 nautical miles Southwest of Kodiak, after their skiff capsized, October 4, 2020. A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted both men, who were on top of their capsized skiff, and took them to the nearby ranch they were staying at.
|10.04.2020
|10.05.2020 00:22
|B-Roll
|768388
|201004-G-QU445-200
|DOD_108009462
|00:00:46
|AK, US
|8
|3
|3
|0
