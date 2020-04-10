Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 people in Sitkinak Lagoon, Alaska

    AK, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Preston 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    The Coast Guard rescued two men from Sitkinak Lagoon, Alaska, approximately 85 nautical miles Southwest of Kodiak, after their skiff capsized, October 4, 2020. A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted both men, who were on top of their capsized skiff, and took them to the nearby ranch they were staying at.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2020 00:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768388
    VIRIN: 201004-G-QU445-200
    Filename: DOD_108009462
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 people in Sitkinak Lagoon, Alaska, by PO3 Alexandria Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Station Kodiak
    Hoist
    Coast Guard

