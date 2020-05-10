Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st CAB Chinook Assembly Time-lapse

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    10.05.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers from the 96th Aviation Support Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) assemble Oregon National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopters at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The National Guard helicopters and their crews are joining the 101st CAB during their rotation training alongside international allies and partners over the next several months. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.04.2020 19:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768378
    VIRIN: 201005-Z-PJ019-1000
    Filename: DOD_108009403
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st CAB Chinook Assembly Time-lapse, by SSG Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chinook
    Pilot
    Rotary Wing
    101st Airborne Division
    101st Combat Aviation Brigade
    Flight
    Helicopter
    Air Assault
    Maintenance
    Aviation
    Screaming Eagles
    Wings of Destiny
    Stronger Together
    Strong Europe
    CH 47
    European Defense Initiative
    Atlantic Resolve

