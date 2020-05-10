101st CAB Chinook Assembly Time-lapse

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers from the 96th Aviation Support Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) assemble Oregon National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopters at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The National Guard helicopters and their crews are joining the 101st CAB during their rotation training alongside international allies and partners over the next several months. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma)