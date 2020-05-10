101st CAB Chinook Assembly Time-lapse

U.S. Soldiers from the 96th Aviation Support Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) assemble Oregon National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopters at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The National Guard helicopters and their crews are joining the 101st CAB during their rotation training alongside international allies and partners over the next several months. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma)
